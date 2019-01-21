Property Transfers Test

New Haven County
Ansonia
- 17 East Street, 11/21/2018, Andrew Verlezza to Kimberly Mauro, $135,000, 2 Bedrooms, 948 Square Feet, Built 1943
- 10 Ells Street, 11/21/2018, Mladen Zoran to Nicholas Gazsi, $139,000, 4 Bedrooms, 1824 Square Feet, Built 1900
- 406 North Main Street, 11/19/2018, Keith Crisanti to Michael Swiattouski, $220,000, 3 Bedrooms, 936 Square Feet, Built 1977
Bridgeport
- 2370 North Avenue #7b, 11/21/2018, Maryann Schinella to Mohamed & Sarah Yousry, $63,000, 2 Bedrooms, 1096 Square Feet, Built 1962
- 2625 Park Avenue #8a, 11/19/2018, Kathy Angelos to Xiao Lee, $72,000, 1 Bedrooms, 565 Square Feet, Built 1964
- 407 East Avenue, 11/20/2018, Marco Constante to Samuel & Diana Vizeltir, $90,000, 3 Bedrooms, 1720 Square Feet, Built 1917
- 1114 State Street #1114, 11/19/2018, Nicole King to Clyde Laurry, $112,500, 3 Bedrooms, 1250 Square Feet, Built 2007
- 457 Brooks Street, 11/19/2018, Marie Baron to Marleine Sanon, $137,000, 6 Bedrooms, 2190 Square Feet, Built 1887
- 64 Riverview Drive #64, 11/19/2018, Atlantic Coleman LLC to Giselle & Ivan Gomez, $142,500, 2 Bedrooms, 1250 Square Feet, Built 1974
- 135 Grandview Avenue, 11/21/2018, Devon Campbell to Winston Erskine, $150,000, 4 Bedrooms, 1890 Square Feet, Built 2006
- 13 Teresa Place #13, 11/19/2018, Olga Montoya to Johnson Nastaja, $158,000, 2 Bedrooms, 1022 Square Feet, Built 1983
- 26 Marsdale Avenue, 11/20/2018, Thomas Reed to Suzanne & Ansani Guilherme, $170,000, 3 Bedrooms, 2030 Square Feet, Built 1949
- 219 Dixon Street, 11/19/2018, Roberta Garbarini to Robert Williams, $198,000, 3 Bedrooms, 2178 Square Feet, Built 1935
- 430 Hooker Road, 11/19/2018, Yesenia & Edwin Rivera to Yesenia & Jose Gonzalez, $209,000, 3 Bedrooms, 1212 Square Feet, Built 1944
- 34 Woodrow Avenue, 11/21/2018, Linden Higgins to Jorge Perez, $214,000, 3 Bedrooms, 1152 Square Feet, Built 1970
- 314 Huntington Tpkex, 11/21/2018, Linden Higgins to Abigail Vite, $215,000, 2 Bedrooms, 906 Square Feet, Built 1988
- 92 Williamsburg Road, 11/21/2018, Marshall Everal to Octavia & Valentin Alcaide, $215,000, 3 Bedrooms, 1772 Square Feet, Built 1978
- 50 Worth Street, 11/21/2018, Goshen Props 1 LLC to Mohammed Hasan, $232,000, 5 Bedrooms, 3083 Square Feet, Built 1906
- 152 Indian Field Road, 11/19/2018, Allen Xinia to Emely & Oswald Millan, $260,000, 3 Bedrooms, 1368 Square Feet, Built 1961
- 193 Alice Street, 11/19/2018, Hudson Vianna to Christopher Johnson, $260,000, 5 Bedrooms, 3203 Square Feet, Built 1925
- 465 Anson Street, 11/20/2018, Jose Ortiz to Refuge Temple Cog, $300,000, 4 Bedrooms, 2114 Square Feet, Built 1942
- 131 Tremont Avenue, 11/20/2018, Kimberly Gaddy to Johanna & Jose Rosario, $348,500, 4 Bedrooms, 2464 Square Feet, Built 1949
- 50 Boston Terrace, 11/20/2018, Maria Iregui to Wilmor Echevarria, $350,000, 4 Bedrooms, 3162 Square Feet, Built 1911
- 41 Savoy Street, 11/20/2018, Glaydes Coelho to Elvis Kandic, $365,000, 5 Bedrooms, 3545 Square Feet, Built 1924
- 1611 Stratford Avenue, 11/19/2018, Oliveira Realty LLC to 1611 Stratford Ave LLC, $500,000, 8418 Square Feet, Built 1916
Derby
- 204 New Haven Avenue #2a, 11/20/2018, Claudia Surina to Audra Spina, $130,000, 2 Bedrooms, 1167 Square Feet, Built 1986
- 55 Chapel Street, 11/20/2018, Nancy & Joshua Sanchez to Joshua & Andre Reid, $174,000, 3 Bedrooms, 1193 Square Feet, Built 1865
- 156 Smith Street, 11/21/2018, Tyler & Janice Cohen to Janice & Jorge Barillas, $225,000, 3 Bedrooms, 2434 Square Feet, Built 1978
Fairfield
- 17 Meadowbrook Road, 11/19/2018, Margaret Stranger to Karen & Graham Angelo, $192,000, 2 Bedrooms, 1041 Square Feet, Built 1918
- 29 Bloomfield Drive, 11/20/2018, Nathan Steinfeld to Ashley Prosniewski, $300,000, 3 Bedrooms, 1075 Square Feet, Built 1959
- 53 Perry Street, 11/21/2018, Katherine Koster to Adam & Kathleen Ogrady, $316,000, 2 Bedrooms, 922 Square Feet, Built 1951
- 109 Massachusetts Avenue, 11/19/2018, Steven Martano to Sarah & Justin Colt, $329,000, 2 Bedrooms, 1132 Square Feet, Built 1923
- 381 Unquowa Road #381, 11/21/2018, Jerome Saunders to Ruo & Philip Sciarra, $346,000, 2 Bedrooms, 1350 Square Feet, Built 1986
- 851 Oldfield Road, 11/19/2018, Joseph Kolenda to Pinnacle Peak Inc, $420,000, 3 Bedrooms, 1310 Square Feet, Built 1952
- 7 Carlton Street, 11/19/2018, Jeffrey Johnston to Vicci & Anthony Ruscito, $510,000, 3 Bedrooms, 1126 Square Feet, Built 1949
- 187 Warwick Avenue, 11/20/2018, Ryan Mckeefrey to Beatrice & Steven Degrand, $611,000, 4 Bedrooms, 1770 Square Feet, Built 1947
- 200 Reef Road, 11/19/2018, Beginning New to Richard & Paige Zschoche, $680,000, 3 Bedrooms, 1518 Square Feet, Built 1936
- 38 Chandlers Lane #38, 11/19/2018, Michael Biehl to Renee & Ann Flynn, $720,000, 4 Bedrooms, 2302 Square Feet, Built 1995
- 30 Craig Place, 11/19/2018, Gudrun Milo to Gregory & Elizabeth Mcneil, $875,000, 3 Bedrooms, 2522 Square Feet, Built 1979
Milford
- 85 Viscount Drive #A64, 11/19/2018, John Farrell to Barbara Milton, $185,000, 2 Bedrooms, 990 Square Feet, Built 1975
- 84 Barton Road, 11/21/2018, Dennis Mattison to Heather & Gregory Chapin, $255,000, 4 Bedrooms, 1488 Square Feet, Built 1964
- 22 Darina Place, 11/20/2018, Michelle & Ronald Cybart to Peter Liaskas, $355,000, 5 Bedrooms, 2626 Square Feet, Built 1910
- 125 Winthrop Place, 11/19/2018, Ellen Patterson to Stephen Hutchison, $370,000, 2 Bedrooms, 1548 Square Feet, Built 1948
Monroe
- 496 Fan Hill Road, 11/20/2018, William Waite to Wesley Mendonca, $170,000, 2 Bedrooms, 1836 Square Feet, Built 1934
- 4 Stonecroft Way #4, 11/19/2018, Matthew Husvar to Patrick Labella, $245,000, 3 Bedrooms, 1568 Square Feet, Built 2005
- 36 Turkey Roost Road, 11/19/2018, Weilliam Waite to Viviane & Ivan Rodriguez, $270,000, 2 Bedrooms, 1201 Square Feet, Built 1951
- 71 Elm Street, 11/21/2018, Fouad Beck to Selam & Andrew Ballas, $330,000, 3 Bedrooms, 1702 Square Feet, Built 1961
- 17 Driftwood Road, 11/21/2018, Jennifer & Michael Pinto to Marian & Kamala Kiem, $530,000, 4 Bedrooms, 2701 Square Feet, Built 1974
Seymour
- 85 Balance Rock Road #16, 11/19/2018, Donna & Brian Geraghty to Brian & Diane Reilly, $114,000, 2 Bedrooms, 900 Square Feet, Built 1970
- 15 Molsick Road, 11/20/2018, Susan & George Krupa to Maria & William Sonnemann, $258,000, 3 Bedrooms, 1716 Square Feet, Built 1979
- 2 Kathy Drive, 11/19/2018, Keefe Manning to Mellisa & Brian Goodrum, $269,000, 3 Bedrooms, 1376 Square Feet, Built 1960
- 5 Barn Hill Lane, 11/21/2018, Andrew Klemenz to Jorge & Rosa Paredes, $390,000, 4 Bedrooms, 2399 Square Feet, Built 2010
Shelton
- 7 Heather Ridge #7, 11/20/2018, Anna Zagledimov to Zaglyadimova & Utet Plude, $155,000, 2 Bedrooms, 940 Square Feet, Built 1977
- 68 Country Place #68, 11/21/2018, Alyssa Caserta to Kayla Iassogna, $193,000, 3 Bedrooms, 1199 Square Feet, Built 1980
- 39 Coram Road #2, 11/20/2018, Christian & Jessica Gilly to Jessica & James Shannon, $194,000, 2 Bedrooms, 1296 Square Feet, Built 1997
- 10 Park Street, 11/19/2018, Craig Calistro to Shannon & Nicholas Iannone, $223,000, 4 Bedrooms, 2505 Square Feet, Built 1912
- 2 Meeting House Lane #2, 11/20/2018, Charles Kuintzle to Joseph Campbell, $245,000, 3 Bedrooms, 1550 Square Feet, Built 1983
- 14 Jefferson Street, 11/19/2018, Spaz Prop LLC to Stephen Bryce, $247,000, 2 Bedrooms, 1162 Square Feet, Built 1953
- 66 Fawn Hill Road, 11/19/2018, Agnes Fazekas to Robert Zaccagnino, $338,000, 3 Bedrooms, 1928 Square Feet, Built 1968
- 7 Andrew Drive, 11/20/2018, Walter Sofian to Nayla & Paulo Seara, $350,000, 4 Bedrooms, 1920 Square Feet, Built 1962
- 382 Woodridge #382, 11/20/2018, Home Ventures T to Ana Vaz, $358,000, 2 Bedrooms, 1885 Square Feet, Built 1988
- 57 Audubon Lane, 11/20/2018, Lalit Chhablani to Chhablani & Biaglio Alberti, $375,000, 4 Bedrooms, 2198 Square Feet, Built 1999
- 8 Cranberry Lane, 11/19/2018, Rosa & Jorge Paredes to Patricia & Vincent Lesko, $540,000, 4 Bedrooms, 3565 Square Feet, Built 1978
Stratford
- 38 Knowlton Street, 11/19/2018, Wells Fargo to Ancel & Usman Asif, $110,000, 3 Bedrooms, 1044 Square Feet, Built 1955
- 125 Warner Hill Road #115, 11/19/2018, Anne & Glenn Yeomans to Glenn & Johanna Vonhollinger, $146,500, 2 Bedrooms, 1130 Square Feet, Built 1981
- 91 Mcgrath Court, 11/20/2018, Homebrs Fairfield to Jennifer & Donell Sellers, $175,000, 2 Bedrooms, 1267 Square Feet, Built 1955
- 131 2nd Avenue, 11/19/2018, James Papp to 459 Harvard Ave LLC, $201,000, 4 Bedrooms, 1757 Square Feet, Built 1950
- 346 Burritt Avenue, 11/19/2018, Richard & Ered Schipul to Adriana & Wilmar Deoliveira, $210,000, 3 Bedrooms, 1206 Square Feet, Built 1950
- 8 Wiebe Avenue, 11/19/2018, Gregory Hopkins to Gregory & Carina Desarno, $220,000, 3 Bedrooms, 1282 Square Feet, Built 1950
- 130 Beers Place, 11/21/2018, Ryan Iacomacci to Cynthia & Donald Uhlan, $227,000, 4 Bedrooms, 1292 Square Feet, Built 1948
- 200 Light Street, 11/21/2018, Lucia Morel-Alcantara to Paula & Guiseppe Vaiana, $232,000, 3 Bedrooms, 1276 Square Feet, Built 1957
- 625 Onondaga Lane #B, 11/21/2018, Albina & Albina Cronin to Laura & David Tofinchio, $240,000, 1 Bedrooms, 1438 Square Feet, Built 1976
- 459 Harvard Avenue, 11/19/2018, 459 Harvard Ave LLC to Ronald & Amy Vales, $282,500, 2 Bedrooms, 1217 Square Feet, Built 1932
- 105 Hazelwood Terrace, 11/20/2018, Roberta & Thomas Miller to Evan & Mary Torok, $297,500, 3 Bedrooms, 1576 Square Feet, Built 1950
- 2950 Broadbridge Avenue, 11/20/2018, Kalcar Corp to B Tashun, $315,000, 4 Bedrooms, 2326 Square Feet, Built 1952
- 214 Laurel Street, 11/21/2018, Laura & Peter Marino to Ashley & Richard Lupo, $430,000, 5 Bedrooms, 2381 Square Feet, Built 1946
- 812 Housatonic Avenue Extx, 11/21/2018, Winthrop Woods Dev LLC to Scott Pedowitz, $499,000, 4 Bedrooms, 2109 Square Feet, Built 2015
Trumbull
- 16 Twitchgrass Road, 11/19/2018, Wilmington Svgs Fund Soc to Roberto Cremel, $265,000, 3 Bedrooms, 1164 Square Feet, Built 1961
- 50 Lounsbury Road, 11/20/2018, Melanie Kondor to Shawn & Dana Takatsu, $300,000, 3 Bedrooms, 1305 Square Feet, Built 1957
- 33 Ruth Street, 11/21/2018, Georgemosessian to Oliveri & Veronica Oliveri, $302,000, 4 Bedrooms, 1540 Square Feet, Built 1954
- 37 Chestnut Hill Road, 11/21/2018, Dale Sayward to Leonard & Zef Pergjoni, $302,500, 3 Bedrooms, 1192 Square Feet, Built 1958
- 4226 Madison Avenue, 11/19/2018, Domingos Reis to Lisa & Karina Herrera, $310,000, 3 Bedrooms, 1678 Square Feet, Built 1946
- 15 Blackberry Road, 11/21/2018, Rent David to Bedoya & Felipe Bedoya, $495,000, 4 Bedrooms, 2896 Square Feet, Built 1979
- 3 Paulina Place, 11/19/2018, Patricia Hopkins to Donald Debois, $573,000, 4 Bedrooms, 3215 Square Feet, Built 2005
Westport
- 4 Cedar Road, 11/19/2018, Susan & Christian Herrmann to Stephanie & Nicholas Longo, $485,000, 2 Bedrooms, 1459 Square Feet, Built 1927
- 7 Carlisle Court, 11/21/2018, James Izzo to James Donrelly, $627,000, 3 Bedrooms, 2153 Square Feet, Built 1996
- 30 Rayfield Road, 11/19/2018, Michelle Quigley to Dana & Richard Donovan, $735,000, 4 Bedrooms, 2180 Square Feet, Built 1973