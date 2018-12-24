This 6,679-square-foot home sits on a level property of almost half an acre with a large wrap-around granite deck and built-in gas grill. This 6,679-square-foot home sits on a level property of almost half an acre with a large wrap-around granite deck and built-in gas grill. Photo: Listing Style LLC Photo: Listing Style LLC Image 1 of / 12 Caption Close On the Market / Modern farmhouse a nod to Darien’s agrarian past 1 / 12 Back to Gallery

DARIEN — Centuries ago, “Darien was a small, rural community of about one thousand farmers, shoemakers, fishermen, and merchants engaged in coastal trading,” according to a document prepared by Madeline Hart, author and former executive director of the Darien Historical Society. The document, a brief history of Darien is posted on the town website.

This newly constructed modern colonial farmhouse at 7 Revere Road was built with an eye back toward a time when Darien was an agrarian community. Yet well-known residential contractor Dewayne Bryant gave this house an overall vision that is securely planted in the future when he built the house this year. It has features that serve as reminders of the past while it was also built with a long list of amenities that accommodate modern living and entertaining.

The listing agent characterizes the 6,679-square-foot home that is finished on four levels this way: “This modern farmhouse has a sense of warmth, personality and character with a hint of minimalism; a farmhouse design with a modern approach.” In a nod to the past the white clapboard house features reclaimed wood on the portion of the structure that contains the attached, under house two-car garage. A more contemporary element is the trendy black casing around the windows.

Another modern feature is its open floor plan and easy flow from one room to the next and tall ceilings. Reclaimed wood covers the accent walls in some rooms serving as a throwback to the past while shiplap and molding in other areas add a more contemporary architectural design flair. White oak flooring is covered in gray stain.

This 14-room, six-bedroom house sits on a level property of nearly a half an acre in the Noroton Heights neighborhood. It is conveniently within walking distance of the Noroton Heights Metro-North train station, local schools, and shops. The house sits in a location that puts it almost equidistant between two recreational features — Wee Burn Country Club and golf course in one direction and the 64.7-acre municipal Woodland Park in the other. The nature preserve features two trail systems, two ponds, a stream, a footbridge, an archaic stonewall, and ornamental plantings, according to the town’s website.

ABOUT THIS HOUSE STYLE: Modern Colonial Farmhouse, New Construction ADDRESS: 7 Revere Road PRICE: $2,849,000 ROOMS: 14 FEATURES: 0.43-acre level property, full house generator, large honed granite patio, built-in outdoor grill, underground sprinkler, professionally landscaped; easy walk to schools, shops and Noroton Heights Metro North train station; CAT-5 wiring, wired for sound, custom closets, two fireplaces, propane heating system, attached under house two-car garage, finished walk-up attic, full finished basement, six bedrooms, five full and three half baths SCHOOLS: Ox Ridge Elementary, Middlesex Middle, Darien High School ASSESSMENT: not yet set, new construction MILL RATE: 16.08 mills TAXES: not yet set, new construction

In front of the house there is a sizable paved driveway that can accommodate a number of vehicles. A granite path leads to the covered front entrance, where the door is framed by sidelights and a transom. The door opens into a large foyer. To the right the office has a wall of built-in shelving and cabinetry. To the left is the formal living room with the first of the home’s two fireplaces. The second is on the family room. The formal dining room features a coffered ceiling and wainscoting on the lower walls. On a wall just outside the dining room there is a recessed area with glass shelving for displays of art, statuary, or decorative culinary ware.

