Year in Review: Redevelopment projects and school changes dominate in Darien

DARIEN — New developments and changes within schools have laid the groundwork for a year of change in 2019.

From the approval of the Corbin Project to the resignation of Superintendent Dan Brenner, Darien residents’ year was full of change. Some of these changes were met with ire, while others saw peaceful resolutions. Throughout it all, residents remained actively engaged in their town affairs.

Here are some of the year’s best and biggest stories:

Football players get accelerated rehabilitation

A Snapchat-related feud, which left two star Darien players benched in last year’s Turkey Bowl, reached a resolution earlier this year.

Brian Minicus, a senior wide receiver on the team and Jack Joyce, the team’s senior starting quarterback, were involved in the incident on Nov. 6, 2017. According to court documents, Minicus allegedly went to a New Canaan home and repeatedly punched a New Canaan boy in the head while other Darien teenagers held him down. Joyce was charged with disorderly conduct and interfering with an officer after he allegedly went to the home and yelled at another teenager and then lied to police about his involvement.

Both boys were accepted into accelerated rehabilitation programs where their charges would be dropped after completing volunteer work. Both were also barred from having contact with the victim.

Students walk out to protest gun violence

This year, students walked out on two separate occasions to protest gun violence in the country.

The protest on March 14 saw over 600 students walk out to honor the victims of the Parkland, Fla., school shooting. Darien students walked out again in late April, but this time without the approval of administration.

Unlike the first protest — for which schools scheduled 17 minutes in the day for students to be exempt from rules on cutting class — administrators warned students would be punished for skipping during the second protest.

Despite this. roughly 60 students left their classroom at 10 a.m. to gather for a brief vigil in the high school courtyard. Around 30 students left school altogether to go to New York and join other students in Washington Square Park in a gun violence protest.

Superintendent Dan Brenner resigns

Schools Superintendent Dan Brenner resigned in May.

After spending three years as superintendent in Darien, Brenner announced he would become executive director at the United Nations International School in Manhattan. He announced his resignation at a Board of Education meeting in May.

Elliott Landon was announced as the interim superintendent after Brenner’s departure. The Board of Education is currently in the process of a nationwide search for the new superintendent and hopes to have a replacement in May.

