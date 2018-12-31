Woman claims cash stolen from purse while at work

DARIEN — Police are investigating after an employee at Palmer’s Market claimed to have money stolen from her purse on two occasions.

On Dec. 22 at 1:12 p.m., an employee at Palmer’s Market met with officers about an ongoing theft of money from her purse while she was at work.

The worker claimed that day and approximately a week prior, she had hung her coat in the rear of the store where employees keep personal belongings. Both times when she retrieved her items at the end of her shift, she found her purse unzipped, police said. In the first instance, $100 was missing and the second time $15 was missing.

According to police, the manager told officers they haven’t had any other theft issues.

