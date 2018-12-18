Wallet reported stolen at Whole Foods

DARIEN — A wallet was reported stolen at Whole Foods on Ledge Road, police said.

On Dec. 14 at 1:42 p.m., police were dispatched to Whole Foods on report of a wallet theft. The complainant said her wallet was taken from her purse while she was ordering from the sushi counter.

According to police, a review of the video footage showed a male following her for a few minutes. At one point, he looked at the victim’s purse before she entered the sushi counter. Once there, a woman is seen approaching the victim and removing her wallet from her purse while the victim is distracted.

The investigation is ongoing.

