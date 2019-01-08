Two car break-ins reported on Edgewood Road

DARIEN — Two vehicles at the same residence were allegedly broken into on Edgewood Road.

On Dec. 26 at 9:07 a.m., police were contacted about two vehicles being entered at the same residence. According to police, the complainant had arrived home at approximately 10 p.m. the evening prior and parked their two vehicles in the driveway. Both vehicles were left unlocked.

On the morning of Dec. 26, the complainant found the door to their 2017 Jeep Wrangler ajar, police said. Further inspection also found a flashlight, which was normally kept in the trunk, on the front driver’s seat.

Nothing appeared to be missing, police said. The complainant’s 2018 Suburban was also checked and appeared to have been entered. The glove box and center console were both ajar, and a blanket was missing from the trunk.

