Stamford man charged with stealing groceries

DARIEN — A 31-year-old Stamford man was arrested after allegedly taking groceries from a Whole Foods store without paying, police said.

On Dec. 28 at 8:50 a.m., a Whole Foods manager contacted police about a customer attempting to leave without paying for their groceries.

According to police, the manager said the suspect paid for some of the groceries, but left without paying for $196 worth of items. The suspect, later identified as Luis Rivera, allegedly said he would come back and pay when confronted by the manager in the parking lot, and then left the premises.

Through store surveillance video, officers were able to obtain the license plate of the Rivera’s vehicle.

When officers found Rivera, he allegedly admitted to the theft and turned himself in.

He was arrested, charged with sixth-degree larceny and released on $1,000 bond. Rivera is scheduled to appear in state Superior Court in Stamford on Jan. 10.

