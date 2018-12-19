Search 
Thu Dec 20 2018

Thursday, December 20 News
Police say recent bomb threat email a hoax

By Lynandro Simmons | on

DARIEN — A bomb threat made to a town resident last week was later determined by police to be a hoax.

On Dec. 13 at 1:36 p.m., a resident on Post Road told officers he received an email from an unknown party indicating an explosive device had been secreted at his address. The email stated unless the recipient transferred $20,000 in bitcoin currency to an account, the explosive would be detonated, police said.

The incident was determined to be an instance of a nationwide hoax email that was not a credible threat, police said.

dj.simmons@hearstmediact.com, 203-842-2568

