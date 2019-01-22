Police investigate car theft on Sedgwick Avenue

DARIEN — Police are investigating after a car was stolen on Sedgwick Avenue.

On Jan. 10 at 12:48 a.m., officers were dispatched to a residence on Sedgwick Avenue on report of a stolen vehicle.

The complainant told officers that three minutes prior to calling the police, his daughter woke him stating she heard a noise outside. When he looked outside, the complainant observed his 2002 Acura MDX being backed out of the driveway.

It was later determined the noise heard was the sound of the MDX striking the complainant’s other vehicle as it left. According to police, the keys had been left in the vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

