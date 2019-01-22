Police: Intruder enters home, steals iPad and credit cards

DARIEN — Police are investigating after a house was broken into on Overbrook Lane, with an iPad, credit cards and more being stolen from the residence.

On Jan. 10 at 1:32 a.m., a complainant called police saying there was an intruder in her home, but when officers arrived they were unable to find the suspect.

According to the police report, the woman had heard a noise while in her second-floor bedroom. Thinking complainant said she had heard a noise while in her second floor bedroom. Thinking it was an unexpected visit from a family member, she exited her room and called out. After doing so, she saw an unknown woman exit one of the other second-floor bedrooms and run down the stairs.

She was unable to give any further descriptions, police said.

An inspection of the residence showed an iPad and the resident’s purse containing various identifications, credit cards and $100 in cash was missing. An unopened kitchen stand mixer was also been taken from underneath the Christmas tree.

Officers later discovered both vehicles in the driveway of the residence had been entered and rifled through. The contents of the glove box and center console of both vehicles had been emptied on the front seats, but nothing appeared to be missing, according to police.

The woman told police the door to her residence, as well as the doors to both vehicles, had been left unlocked.

dj.simmons@hearstmediact.com, 203-842-2568