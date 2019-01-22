Police: Checks stolen from post office, altered and cashed

DARIEN — Police are investigating after two checks were reported stolen and altered from the post office on Corbin Drive.

On Jan. 17 at 9:01 a.m. a resident told police they placed a check in the amount of $275 in the receptacle at the post office.

On Jan. 19, the complainant noticed a check had been cashed against their account in the amount of $4,300. An image of the cashed check showed the recipient’s name and amount had been altered, police said.

At 3:19 p.m. on Jan. 17, another resident contacted police about a similar situation. The complainant said they mailed a check on Jan. 13 in the amount of $500 to a business. The complainant was later notified the check had been cashed in the amount of $4,750.50, police said.

