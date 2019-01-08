Dephine Swierc. Dephine Swierc. Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Norwalk woman charged with DUI after crash 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

DARIEN — A 58-year-old Norwalk woman was charged with driving under the influence after police say she left the scene of an accident she was involved in.

On Dec. 26 at 3:05 p.m., officers were dispatched to the intersection of Post Road and Brookside Road on the report of a car accident in which one vehicle involved had left the scene. A license plate provided by the other party was broadcasted to officers in Darien and surrounding jurisdictions.

A Norwalk officer located and stopped the driver, identified as Dephine Swierc, in their town on West Avenue. Upon speaking with the driver, the officer said he detected the odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from the operator.

When Darien officers spoke with Swierc, they said they detected the alcoholic beverage odor as well. Swierc subsequently failed a field sobriety test, according to police.

She was then charged with driving under the influence, failure to drive at a safe distance and evading responsibility of a motor vehicle accident.

She posted a $250 bond and was scheduled to appear in state Superior Court in Stamford on Jan. 7.

