Norwalk man charged with failure to appear

DARIEN — A 24-year-old Norwalk resident was arrested for an active warrant, police said.

On Dec. 11 at 12:27 p.m. during a motor vehicle stop, police determined a passenger had an active bench warrant.

The warrant charged him with failure to appear for a court date stemming from an arrest by Norwalk police. The suspect, Steven Vasquez, was taken into custody and charged with second-degree failure to appear.

Vasquez posted a $1,000 court set bond and is scheduled to appear in state Superior Court in Norwalk on Dec. 21.

