Norman Grill / After tax reform, does it pay to itemize?

Each year, when you file your individual federal income tax return, you have a choice: Take the standard deduction or itemize your deductions. Presumably, you’ll end up choosing whichever way results in the lowest tax.

Big changes to

itemized deductions

That choice, however, is now more complicated under the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, most of which takes affect this year. By nearly doubling the standard deduction (see the “standard deduction” below) and limiting itemized deductions, the TCJA reduces or eliminates the benefits of itemizing for many people.

Review your deductible expenses carefully to determine whether you’re better off itemizing or taking the standard deduction. Also consider discussing with a tax advisor strategies maximize your deductions in the future.

The TCJA makes several significant changes to itemized deductions. For example, for tax years 2018 through 2026, the act suspends deductions for interest on home equity debt in certain circumstances, and expands it in others.

For 2018, home equity debt used for anything other than “acquisition indebtedness” isn’t deductible at all. The $100,000 cap applicable in prior years has been eliminated and, effectively, replaced with a limit of as much as $750,000. Determining whether the loan qualifies for the interest deduction depends on the specifics of the situation.

The TCJA also:

Caps deductions for state and local taxes at $10,000 per year;

Limits deductions for home mortgage interest to interest on up to $750,000 of acquisition debt (down from $1 million), for debt incurred after Dec. 15, 2017 (but there’s a lot of interplay between this and the allowable home equity debt discussed above);

Suspends the category of miscellaneous itemized deductions that exceed 2 percent of adjusted gross income — such as unreimbursed employee expenses, investment expenses and tax preparation fees;

Permits deductions for unreimbursed medical expenses to the extent they exceed 7.5 percent of AGI (increasing to 10 percent in 2019);

Allows deductions for personal casualty losses only to the extent they’re attributable to a “federally declared disaster,” and

Increases the limit on cash contributions to public charities and certain private foundations from 50 to 60 percent of AGI.

The act also suspends the “Pease limitation,” which reduced otherwise allowable itemized deductions for certain high-income taxpayers. But it’s uncertain if the suspension will provide a tax benefit.

Turbocharging

your deductions

There may be tax-planning strategies you can use to boost what you can deduct, such as “bunching” your charitable gifts. Say you’re a joint filer with $8,000 in deductible mortgage interest and $15,000 in state income and property taxes. You also have $5,000 in deductible charitable gifts and no other deductible expenses.

