News Briefs: Bridge replacement slated

Photography exhibition at Rene Soto Gallery

NORWALK — The first exhibition of the new year at the Rene Soto Gallery on Wall Street will feature the photography of Nancy Breakstone.

Breakstone is a local artist, the subject of whose work is often nature. Much of her time recently has been dedicated to photographing the black volcanic beaches of Costa Rica. Always drawn to the ocean, Breakstone also shoots designs created in the sand by tidal patterns.

A collection of her photographs will hang in the Rene Soto Gallery beginning Jan. 5. An opening reception will coincide to celebrate the beginning of the monthlong show. For more information, visit renesotogallery.com.

Bridge replacement slated

DARIEN — Work will be begin in January on the replacement of the Route 1 bridge over the Noroton River on the Darien and Stamford border.

The $9.5 million project will be done in four phases. The contract with New England Infrastructure of Hudson, Mass., calls for the work to be finished by May 1, 2021.

The new bridge will feature a newly built roadway section of four 11-foot travel lanes (two in each direction), one 11-foot left turn lane, two five-foot shoulders and sidewalks on each side of the roadway.

A temporary bridge will be installed to the north during Stage 1. Brookside Drive will be closed to U.S. Route 1 during construction. Residents will be redirected to Anthony Lane and Hillside Avenue during this period.