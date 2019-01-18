News Briefs: Alzheimer’s, dementia and memory loss presentation

$1.4B buyout

bid for owner

of Lohud

The owner of USA Today, the Journal News and Lohud received an unsolicited buyout offer for nearly $1.4 billion from a holding company with some 200 U.S. publications.

Denver-based MNG Enterprises offered Gannett investors $12 for their shares, stating the goal of growing its newspaper business over time. Gannett is based in McLean, Va. and publishes the Journal News and its companion Lohud.com website from offices in White Plains, N.Y., just over the Greenwich line, having bought predecessor newspapers more than a half-century ago.

Gannett’s board issued a statement Monday morning indicating it will weigh the offer, with the board chaired by John Jeffry Louis III.

Doing business as Digital First Media and backed by Alden Global Capital, MNG’s publications include the Boston Herald, the San Jose Mercury News, the Orange County Register and the Denver Post.

— Alex.Soule@scni.com

Alzheimer’s, dementia and memory loss presentation

DARIEN — Darien Senior Programs at the Mather Center will host the CT Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association Community Forum Presentation on Feb. 28 at 6 p.m.

Learn about Alzheimer’s, dementia and memory loss. Bring a friend who has been affected by the disease. Share your thoughts about how the Association can help people in the Darien community.

Light refreshments will be provided.

RSVP to Beth Paris 203 656-7490 or eparis@darienct.gov.

Tax payment history available online

DARIEN — History of property tax payments made to the town of Darien during the calendar year 2017 are now available online.

This information may be helpful when filing federal and state income tax returns and may be accessed on the town of Darien website homepage (www.darienct.gov).

Refer any questions to the Tax Collector’s Office 203-656-7314.