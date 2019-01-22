Multiple car burglaries reported in Darien

DARIEN — Police recently responded to several reports of cars being burglarized in the area.

On Jan. 8 at 7:04 p.m., a Midbrook Lane resident told officers three vehicles parked in his driveway with unlocked doors were burglarized during the overnight hours. His 2004 Lexus GX, 2013 Ford Explorer and 2018 Mitsubishi Outback all showed signs of being entered. Nothing was missing from the Lexus and Mitsbuishi, but three prescription medication bottles were missing from the Explorer, police said.

At 7:31 p.m. the same day, police were contacted by another resident on Midbrook Lane. The complainant told officers a 2012 Audi q5 and 2004 Chevrolet Suburban had been entered overnight. Nothing appeared to be missing from either vehicle, police said.

On Jan. 10 at 9:02 a.m., officers were again contacted about a vehicle burglary, this time on Overbrook Lane. A resident there said their 2012 Toyota Highlander and 2007 Honda Accord had been entered. According to police, nothing was missing and a third vehicle in the driveway also appeared to be undisturbed.

Later that day at 12:57 p.m., a complainant went to headquarters to report another car burglary. The complainant said she last saw a grey backpack and Chromebook laptop in her 2011 Honda Pilot on Dec. 21, but when she checked her car on Dec. 31, the items were gone. According to police, her vehicle had been left unlocked.

