Medication reported stolen from Walgreens

DARIEN — Medication was recently reported stolen from Walgreens on Heights Road.

On Dec. 14 at 6:50 p.m. officers were dispatched to Walgreens on report of a larceny. The store manager told police four males had been in the store earlier in the day and returned just prior to police being called.

The manager said one of the males appeared to be suspiciously lingering in one of the medication isles. When the manager asked the male if he needed assistance, the male responded no and quickly left, police said.

A review of the security footage showed the suspect stealing six boxes of Nexium brand heartburn medication. The suspect then leaves the store without paying, police said. The total loss to the store was estimated to be $179.94.

dj.simmons@hearstmediact.com, 203-842-2568