Thu Dec 20 2018

Thursday, December 20
News

Mail reported stolen from post office

By Lynandro Simmons | on

DARIEN — Mail was recently stolen from a local post office, police said.

On Dec. 15 at 11:11 a.m., a complainant came to police headquarters to report stolen mail. She told officers she placed an outgoing payment in the mailbox located at the post office in early November. Recently she was notified the intended recipient had not received the payment, at which time she discovered it had been fraudulently cashed on Nov. 6.

According to police, the check had been made out for, and was cashed, in the amount of $334.83.

dj.simmons@hearstmediact.com, 203-842-2568

