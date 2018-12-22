Search 
Sat Dec 22 2018

Saturday, December 22 News
In Pictures / Wreath-laying ceremony in Darien

By Jarret Liotta | on
  Above, Darien Firefighter Matthew Lucero, left, and Officer Stuart Schwengerer took part in the annual Wreaths Across America Day at Spring Grove Veterans Cemetery on Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, in Darien, Conn.

Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media

    Above, Darien Firefighter Matthew Lucero, left, and Officer Stuart Schwengerer took part in the annual Wreaths Across America Day at Spring Grove Veterans Cemetery on Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, in Darien, Conn.

    Above, Darien Firefighter Matthew Lucero, left, and Officer Stuart Schwengerer took part in the annual Wreaths Across America Day at Spring Grove Veterans Cemetery on Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, in Darien, Conn.

    Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Above, Darien Firefighter Matthew Lucero, left, and Officer Stuart Schwengerer took part in the annual Wreaths Across America Day at Spring Grove Veterans Cemetery on Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, in Darien, Conn.

Above, Darien Firefighter Matthew Lucero, left, and Officer Stuart Schwengerer took part in the annual Wreaths Across America Day at Spring Grove Veterans Cemetery on Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, in Darien, Conn.

Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media

DARIEN — With the help of VFW Post 6933, the town took park in Wreaths Across America Day on Saturday, laying 1,575 wreaths on the graves of veterans in Spring Grove Veterans Cemetery.

“The wreaths are for the many soldiers who passed away,” said Lenny Hunter, post commander, while witnessing veterans and area residents of all ages taking part in a ceremony that drew over 100 people.

Those present shared a moment of silence, prayers and ceremonial laying of wreaths honoring various branches of the military.

“Read the stone,” veteran Dave Polett, of Darien, advised people when they put down the wreath at a marker. “Read the person’s name. Say the person’s name. One of the ways we can remember each person here is to say their name.”

