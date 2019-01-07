Charlie Horn, 2, and Harper Campbell, 4, both of Darien, dancing hard at the performance of Songs for Seeds at Darien Library on Friday, Jan. 4, 2019, in Darien, Conn. Charlie Horn, 2, and Harper Campbell, 4, both of Darien, dancing hard at the performance of Songs for Seeds at Darien Library on Friday, Jan. 4, 2019, in Darien, Conn. Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 13 Caption Close In Pictures / Songs for Seeds concert 1 / 13 Back to Gallery

DARIEN — Move over Phish and and the Grateful Dead, because if there’s a groove dance band with a fervent local following among the young set, it’s Songs for Seeds.

Members of the franchised movement group, which teaches classes at First Congregational Church, gave a performance Friday morning at Darien Library that had scores of children jumping.

“It’s really nice to interact with the children and see their hand-to-eye coordination and motor skills develop ... right before your eyes,” said pianist Andrew Busone, who has known many of the children for more than a year.

Samantha Cardone, children’s program coordinator, said the popular group has made several appearances at the library and will do so again on Jan. 18.

“It’s a big dance party,” she said.