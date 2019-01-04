Nicolas Carter tunes up his harp at the Darien Library’s Paraguayan Harp Concert and Storytelling program on Dec. 28 in Darien. Nicolas Carter tunes up his harp at the Darien Library’s Paraguayan Harp Concert and Storytelling program on Dec. 28 in Darien. Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 7 Caption Close In Pictures / Paraguayan harpist at Darien Library 1 / 7 Back to Gallery

DARIEN — “The harp is the instrument that opens the hearts of people,” musician Nicolas Carter told the audience at Darien Library’s Paraguayan Harp Concert and Storytelling program Friday afternoon. “And if you look carefully, you’ll notice that it’s shaped like a heart.”

Carter shared his passion for the Paraguayan harp, which is especially made for the folk music he played, as opposed to a classical harp.

“The harp is one of the most ancient instruments,” he said, noting it has a special effect in reaching people.

Parents and kids alike were touched by his performance, which included storytelling, opportunities to dance and — for each child present — a chance to actually play Carter’s harp.

“In a time in life when we’re living with a lot of electronics,” Carter said, there’s a tremendous value in getting to share this kind of instrument and experience.