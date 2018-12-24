Daniel Matos, 8, of Easton watches his mom, Shalenta Hardison wrapping presents at the "Gift Wrap and Yap" event at Darien Library, Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018, in Darien, Conn. Daniel Matos, 8, of Easton watches his mom, Shalenta Hardison wrapping presents at the "Gift Wrap and Yap" event at Darien Library, Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018, in Darien, Conn. Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 13 Caption Close In Pictures / ‘Gift Wrap and Yap’ at Darien Library 1 / 13 Back to Gallery

DARIEN — No one associates the sometimes-arduous process of wrapping presents with holiday socializing, but Thursday evening the Darien Library made it so when it hosted a “Gift Wrap and Yap” event.

“It’s a chance to wrap all your presents,” said Sally Ijams, head of knowledge and learning services, “but it’s also a chance to share stories (and) hear all the traditions.”

Dozens of wrapping paper options, tape, bows and nametags were provided free, along with coffee, treats and conversation. People came with anywhere from one to 21 presents to be wrapped and, when necessary, got some extra help from skilled staffers.

“We’ve been doing this for several years now,” Ijams said. “I would say it’s my favorite event of the year.”