Thu Dec 27 2018

Annual Christmas pageant in Darien
In Pictures / Annual Christmas pageant in Darien

By Jarret Liotta | on
  • The show underway at the annual St. Luke's Parish Christmas Pageant on Sunday in Darien. Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media / Darien News Freelance

DARIEN — Re-enactments are rarely as spirited or well-received as the annual Christmas pageant held Sunday at St. Luke’s Parish.

“Being part of this helps them to understand what Christmas is about,” Erika Caputo, director of children’s ministries, said of the 50 or so children who take part in the pageant.

It was a nearly full sanctuary for the performance, which wove singing, story-telling and costumes.

“The kids do a great job (and) they take it very, very seriously,” Caputo said, noting how their participation really helps teach them the story.

“It’s a very special way for us to be reminded of the reason for the season,” she said.

