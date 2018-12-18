Four arrested in connection with car break-ins

DARIEN — Four juveniles were involved in entering unlocked cars on Revere Road, police said.

On Dec. 15 at 1:33 a.m., officers were dispatched to Revere Road on the report of a group of individuals walking the area and checking vehicle door handles. The complainant told officers they observed two of the individuals enter a vehicle and then get into a white SUV to exit the area.

According to police, the registration plate on the SUV was determined to be a stolen vehicle from New Haven. Officers said although three vehicles had been unlocked and entered, there was nothing missing.

Darien police were notified by the Clinton Police Department that their agency had arrested four juveniles in the stolen SUV. The arrest was made while the juveniles engaged in motor vehicle burglaries in Clinton, police said.

dj.simmons@hearstmediact.com, 203-842-2568