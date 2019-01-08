Darien man arrested for manslaughter on Long Island after December crash

A Darien man has been indicted on Long Island for allegedly causing the death of a husband and wife in what authorities described as a "catastrophic" motor vehicle crash, then fleeing the scene.

Suffolk County District Attorney Timothy D. Sini announced 12-count indictment against a Patrick Poillon, 24, of Darien on Monday, Jan. 7.

At approximately 10:11 p.m. on Dec. 22, Poillon was allegedly driving a 2006 Ford Explorer southbound on Huguenot Drive in Mastic Beach when he drove through a stop sign and struck a 2004 Subaru Legacy traveling east on Forest Road West. Poillon allegedly fled the scene of the crash on foot, leaving the Explorer and a passenger at the scene.

The two passengers in the Subaru, William Molnar, 50, and Jean Molnar, 41, both of Mastic Beach, were pronounced dead at the scene by a physician assistant from the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner. According to a Facebook memorial page, the Molnars left behind three children and two grandchildren.

Poillon is charged with two counts of second-degree manslaughter, two counts of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death, and tampering with physical evidence, all felonies in New York; second-degree reckless endangerment, third-degree assault, leaving the scene of an incident without reporting, and aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle in the third degree, all misdemeanors; and speeding and failure to stop at a stop sign, which are both traffic infractions.

"The defendant was allegedly driving more than twice the legal speed limit and blowing through stop signs in a residential neighborhood at the time of this horrific crash," District Attorney Sini said in a press release. "Because of his reckless actions, a husband and wife were killed just days before Christmas."

On Tuesday, Brendan Ahern, chief of Suffolk's Vehicular Crime Bureau, told The Darien Times Poillon was allegedly driving in a "grossly dangerous fashion."

"Two days before Christmas Eve, he was out with his friends driving through these very small residential roadways," Ahern said.

"He was blowing through every single stop sign," Ahern said.

Ahern said the couple was "killed instantly" in the "catastrophic crash."

A 22-year-old male passenger in the front seat of Poillon's Explorer was transported by Suffolk County Police helicopter to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of injuries.

Ahern told The Darien Times that Poillon allegedly admitted his involvement in the crash to those at the residence he had come from and returned to.

Following an investigation by Suffolk County Police Major Case Unit detectives, Poillon was arrested at a relative's residence in Mastic Beach at approximately 3:37 a.m. on Dec. 23, 2018.

Poillon was allegedly driving at approximately 68 mph at the time of the crash, which occurred in a 30 mph zone. Poillon was also allegedly holding a "Natty Daddy," which is a 25-ounce can of Natural Light beer, while driving.

Read Full Article