Community Soundings: The Depot to host annual fundraiser; Genealogy program offered at library

The Depot to host annual fundraiser

The Depot Darien Youth Center will host its annual winter fundraiser on Feb. 9 from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the Darien Community Association.

The Apres-Ski themed evening will celebrate and support the longest-running teen center in the nation, where Darien's youth can connect, learn, grow and give back.

Those who cannot attend can still bid on items by registering online.

Tickets available now at www.dariendepot.com

Genealogy program offered at library

The Middlesex Genealogical Society and the Darien Library will present a free genealogy program “More Than Metes the Eye, Using Land Records in Your Research,” with Edwin W Strickland, on Jan. 26 from 2 to 3:30 p.m. at the library, 1441 Post Road.

The presentation will open with a discussion of land ownership from the right of the king through royal charters, grants and proprietor’s records to individual ownership. After reviewing the differences between metes and bounds and rectilinear survey systems, attendees will examine several case studies show how the land records can answer some genealogical questions.

Strickland has over 40 years experience as both an amateur and professional genealogist. He was raised by his grandparents on a farm owned by the Strickland family since 1789. In 2000, he began to take on clients professionally and since 2006, he has shifted his focus to teaching and lecturing. His own research has focused on his ancestral lines, the descendants of Jacob Carter of Branford, the Strickland families “north of the Mason-Dixon Line” and the families of Otis, Mass.

There will be a 1 p.m. social hour to chat with fellow genealogists or discuss problems. This program is free and open to the public.

‘The Age of Plastic’ film showing

In 1907, an American chemist created a synthetic plastic and made a transformative discovery that changed our way of life.

The story of that invention — the material known as Bakelite — is the subject of a new documentary, “All Things Bakelite: The Age of Plastic,” which will be shown at the Darien Historical Society on Jan. 13 at 3 p.m., according to a news release.

After the 60-minute film, producer and irector John Maher, a former resident of Darien, will discuss the making of the film and answer questions.

Leo Hendrik Baekeland, known as “The Father of Modern Plastics,” ushered in a new era of man-made materials that marked the beginning of our own modern industrial age.

“His invention had a huge impact on our lives, and his peers were the likes of Thomas Edison and Henry Ford,” said Hugh Karraker, executive director of the film and Baekeland’s great-grandson.

Drawing from original sources, Maher, of JEM Films, fashioned the script from Baekeland’s personal handwritten diaries. His story comes alive through accurate historical re-enactments, rare archival footage, photos, first-person accounts, interviews with scientists, historians, and artists.

Read Full Article