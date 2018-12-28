The Community Fund recently donated $3,500 to Future 5, a Stamford-based not-for-profit that helps connect low-income high school students to their full potential. From left, Janet King, executive director of Community Fund of Darien; Rachel Dewey, executive director of Future 5; and Lisa Haas, grant director at Community Fund of Darien. less The Community Fund recently donated $3,500 to Future 5, a Stamford-based not-for-profit that helps connect low-income high school students to their full potential. From left, Janet King, executive director of ... more Photo: Contributed Photos Photo: Contributed Photos Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Community Soundings: Grant to fund ecosystem project at Nature Center; ‘New England Reflections’ exhibit opens Jan. 2 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

Grant to fund ecosystem project at Nature Center

The Darien Nature Center will be getting a major upgrade to its Animal Exhibit Room, thanks to a $50,000 grant from the Darien Foundation, according to a news release. The Nature Center says it will create a New England Forest and Pond Ecosystem exhibit that will showcase native turtle species in their habitat along with other pond wildlife.

“We are so grateful for the Darien Foundation’s endorsement of our plans to bring the fascinating world of a typical New England pond to life,” said Nature Center Executive Director Leila Wetmore. “Our turtle tanks are the most popular elements of our Animal Room and we’ve been wanting to enhance them for a while now for the benefit of both the animals and our visitors.”

Plans for the 50-square foot ecosystem project include multiple viewing angles, including a window into the underwater area of the pond where visitors will have the opportunity to see from a turtle or fish’s perspective. There will be an illuminated cascading waterfall for ambiance and natural aeration of the pond. The exhibit will also have informational signage and interactive features.

Nature Center officials say the pond ecosystem project will launch the renovation of the rest of the Animal Exhibit Room to eventually upgrade enclosures for its resident screech owls, snakes, lizards, rabbits, and other species.

‘New England Reflections’ exhibit opens Jan. 2

This January, the Geary Gallery of Darien will present “New England Reflections,” featuring the “en plein air” Northeast landscapes of Forest Hills, N.Y., painter Marla Korr. Her exhibit runs Jan. 2-31 at the gallery located at 576 Boston Post Road in Darien.

Marla Korr attended Brooklyn College, where she studied with Philip Pearlstein, Lennart Anderson and Jimmy Ernst. She has also studied at Stevenson Academy of Traditional Painting and New York Academy of Art.

As a full-time artist, Korr concentrates her vision on the rich landscapes of the Northeast, as well as the marine images and changing atmosphere of Nantucket, Martha’s Vineyard, and coastal New England.

She is also an accomplished equine and portrait artist. Korr also teaches a group of students, imparting to them the knowledge and methods she has practiced and the importance of integrity in art.

She has had exhibitions at numerous locations, including Cavalier Galleries in New York City and Greenwich, the Albany Institute of History & Art, Bergen Museum of Art and Science, National Museum of Women in the Arts in Washington, D.C., and many more. She is a member of the Salmagundi Club, the Catharine Lorillard Wolfe Art Club, the American Artists Professional League, and the Copley Society.

Her paintings are available for acquisition. All are welcome and admission is free.

Read Full Article