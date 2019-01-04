Community Soundings: Bridge class at the DCA; ‘Turkey at the Crossroads’ lecture series continues

‘Turkey at the Crossroads’ lecture series continues

The 2019 academic lecture series on global issues, “Turkey at the Crossroads,” continues at the Darien Community Association in January, according to a news release.

Turkish identity will be the topic of the second talk in the series on Jan. 10 at 10 a.m.

Dr. Lisel Hintz, assistant professor at Johns Hopkins University School of Advanced International Studies, specializes in the people of Turkey — society, politics, and nationalism. Historically, a bridge between Eastern and Western cultures, Turkey is again changing under the strong control of President Recep Erdogan. Hintz’s talk is titled “National Identity Contestation — from Ataturk’s Republic to Erdogan’s New Turkey.” She will detail her own “inside-out” approach to explaining Turkey’s complex identity politics and its effect on the world.

Hintz has taught at Barnard College, Cornell University and the University of Kent, Brussels. Her Ph.D. is from George Washington University, where she was also a researcher at Bilkent University in Ankara and her bachelor’s degree is from Northwestern University in German Language. She is fluent in Turkish and speaks French, Spanish and German.

The professor’s latest book from Oxford University Press teases out the complex link between identity politics and foreign policy, using an in-depth case study of Turkey. A featured speaker on many international panels, Dr. Hintz has also published many articles, including “Why Recep Erdogan Is Calling Turkish Students Terrorists” and “How A Hashtag and Memes Are Uniting Turkey’s Opposition,” both in the Washington Post 2018. She is currently working on a book entitled Bread, Circus and Subversion: Reading Politics through Pop Culture in Turkey.

The third-morning lecture of the series will be on Jan. 17 with Amy Austin Holmes, of Harvard University and the Wilson Center, presenting “The Kurds of Turkey, Syria, and Iraq.” The following week will not have a Thursday morning presentation. Instead, the popular evening lecture will be held on Jan. 23 at 8 p.m. with a wine and cheese reception at 7:30 p.m. Dr. Aaron Stein, of the Atlantic Council, will present “Divergent Interests: The Erosion of the U.S.-Turkish Alliance.”

The series will conclude with the fourth and final morning lecture on Jan. 31 at 10 a.m. by Amanda Sloat, titled “Between Ankara, Brussels and Moscow.”

Registration for the four-week series is available online at dariendca.org or through the DCA office. Tickets for the Thursday morning series are $100 for the public and $75 for DCA members. Tickets for the Wednesday evening lecture and reception are $35 for the public and $30 for DCA members.

