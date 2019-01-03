Town officials joined the team at Caffe Nero for a ribbon cutting ceremony to commemorate the opening. Town officials joined the team at Caffe Nero for a ribbon cutting ceremony to commemorate the opening. Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 5 Caption Close Caffe Nero opens first Connecticut location in Darien 1 / 5 Back to Gallery

DARIEN — A new shop in town looks to offer customers a friendly atmosphere to enjoy coffee.

On Dec. 17, Caffe Nero opened its doors to Darien residents. The new shop is located in the heart of downtown Darien on Post Road.

Store manager Scott Sergiano said Caffe Nero is a place residents can come to relax and enjoy great coffee. The store is the first in Connecticut.

“We’re the worlds largest family owned coffee house,” Sergiano said. “We have over 940 locations around the world.”

Created by founder Gerry Ford more than 22 years ago, Caffe Nero is a family-owned Italian coffee house and master roaster. Sergiano said while the store in Darien is their first venture into Connecticut, there are already over 20 stores in the Boston area.

The new shop offers a coffee-house feel for guests with soft music playing in the background. Customers are invited to relax and enjoy themselves with their family, Sergiano said. The store is open 5:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Fridays. On the weekends, the store will be open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The shop has a European style, designed to match the character of the surrounding area, Sergiano said. Books adorn the wall as well as antique items to give it a more historic feel. Customers can lounge in leather chairs or private booth with family and friends.

Though the coffee house follows a European style, it offers more space in comparison to their sister stores outside of the United States.

“In Europe, the stores are much smaller,” Sergiano said. “We came to the United States about four and a half years ago.”

Jeff Cotter, director of marketing for Caffe Nero, said the backbone of the shop’s culture is their coffee. Italian espresso-based coffee is the shop’s specialty and all of their coffee is made out of their roastery in London, Cotter said.

“Looking at Darien we really thought we saw a consumer base that would appreciate the European and Italian heritage we bring with the coffee,” he added.

While the store offers classics like lattes and cappuccinos, its menu also includes cold brews, a nitro blend, cakes, pastries and more. According to Sergiano Caffe Nero’s standard when it comes to their food separates it from other similar stores.

“We have a higher quality of food,” he said. “We make our food in the back fresh. ... We also bake all of our pastries fresh daily,” he said, adding his competitors often bring in prepackaged foods to sell to customers.

Darien residents can expect great coffee and service when they attend the shop, he said.

Sergiano said the store ensures its employees bring great energy and are outgoing.

“Our goal is to bring a smile to people’s face,” he said. “When you get your cup of coffee in the morning, we’re going to be the first people you see.”

